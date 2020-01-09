Falls man accused of predatory sexual assault on 13-year-old girl

Mark Johnson of Niagara Falls pleaded not guilty Thursday in Niagara County Court to an indictment that accused him of being a sexual predator.

Johnson, 54, of Michigan Avenue, is charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, second-degree rape, second-degree criminal sexual act and child endangerment.

Judge Matthew J. Murphy III set bail at $50,000. If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The alleged crimes against a 13-year-old girl occurred from August 2018 to last October, First Assistant District Attorney Holly E. Sloma said. But Assistant Public Defender David E. Blackley told Murphy, "My client has done nothing wrong."

"The alleged victim will have credibility issues," Blackley said. "She has been caught posting herself (online) to boys in compromising positions."

Sloma called Blackley's claims "irrelevant."

The attorneys said Johnson, whose record includes a robbery conviction in New Jersey, moved from Rochester to Niagara Falls in 2016.