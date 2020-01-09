Share this article

Erie County government expects to reap $8 million surplus

The 2019 year-end balance sheet for Erie County looks pretty rosy, benefiting again from a growing economy.

The surplus is expected to be roughly $8 million, said Erie County Budget Director Robert Keating. He credited higher-than-anticipated sales tax revenue for helping to generate the year-end surplus.

In addition, Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw announced that thanks to his office's investment in Treasury bills, the county last year reaped $1.2 million in investment earnings, the county's highest amount in at least a decade.

Though the year-end figures come as good financial news, they are not quite as robust as at the end of 2018. Last year, county legislators argued over how to spend roughly $14 million in unencumbered year-end money from 2018. About $550,000 was saved by the Legislature in county reserves, though lawmakers came under heavy criticism from residents for not saving more or finding a way to return more money to taxpayers.

This spring, the Legislature will again deliberate over budget-balancing amendments that set the spending and savings priorities for the 2019 year-end surplus.

 

Sandra TanSandra Tan– Sandra Tan uses her Erie County government beat to find issues and stories that tell us something important about how we live. An alumna of the Columbia Journalism School and Buffalo News staff reporter since 2000, she previously covered Buffalo Public Schools, Amherst and other communities. email: stan@buffnews.com

