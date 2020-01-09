DONOHUE, Corey P.

DONOHUE - Corey P. Of Cheektowaga, Entered into rest January 6, 2020. Devoted father of Madison Rickard; loving son of the late Therese M. (nee Donohue) Kilmer; dear brother of MSgt Jennifer Deinhart, USAF; beloved grandson of John and Teresa (nee Whalen) Donohue; special nephew of John Deinhart, also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert and Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 1-3 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com