DOMZALSKI, Robert

DOMZALSKI - Robert Passed away on January 6, 2020. Beloved companion and friend of Linda Lussier; father of Robert and Mary Jo Domzalski and the late Kristin Domzalski; loving son of the late Henry and Mary (Caliano) Domzalski; dear brother of Joanne (Doug) Snyder and Gary (Donna) Domzalski. Friends and family may call Saturday from 4-6 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., (Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Road, where a prayer service will follow at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Buffalo. Bob was a volunteer at Hospice and at the Bereaved Parents of America and he was the founder of the George Hermann Playground Initiative. Online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM