COULTER, John E.

COULTER - John E. 75, of Lewiston, NY, succumbed to esophageal and stomach cancer on January 7, 2020, after a four-year battle. Born in Lockport, NY, he was the son of the late Leonard "Spike" and Helen Coulter; and beloved husband of Phyllis (Daniels) Coulter; loving father of Tina (Darren) Pike, John M. (Debbie) Coulter, Tressa (Brian) Majerski; dear grandfather of Angela, John "J.T.", Cameron and Riley Coulter, Lauren and Jason Pike, and Patrick and Josephine Majerski; brother of Barbara (Paul) Wheat; brother-in-law of Russell A. (Lora) Daniels and the late Mary Lou Armstrong; and Uncle to Russell J. and Christopher Daniels, Adrienne (Bob) Cohan, James (Janelle) Armstrong, and Julie and Brian Wheat. Mr. Coulter was employed at Harrison Radiator Corporation for 42 years prior to his retirement in 2005. He was also a longtime member of the Kiwanis Club of Lewiston for 40 years. Visitation will be on Friday, January 10 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON, NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY, where Funeral Services will begin on Saturday at 10 AM, followed by Mr. Coulter's Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. Peter's Church, 620 Center Street, Lewiston, NY. Entombment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.