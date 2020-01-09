CAVALLI, Veronique

CAVALLI - Veronique On January 4, 2020, of Lackawanna, NY. Beloved wife of the late Etienne; dearest mother of Stephan (Jean Schaffer) Cavalli, Jeannine (Ronald) Cardinale and Claudine (David) Izydorczak; grandmother of Carin (Herbert) Perkins, Christy (Kevin Daugherty) Cardinale, Emily and Cecilia Izydorczak; great-grandmother of Tyler Perkins; sister of Sophie Pendrak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY on Friday from 4-7 PM. Prayers Saturday at 8:45 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial from Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 9:15 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Hospice of Buffalo.