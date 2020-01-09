Writers' group says NFL checking if Bills violated rules on reporting Jerry Hughes' injury

The NFL is looking into whether the Buffalo Bills violated league rules on reporting injuries after defensive end Jerry Hughes announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he played at least part of the 2019 season with torn wrist ligaments, according to representatives of the Buffalo chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America.

The chapter representatives brought Hughes' tweet to the league's attention, noting that the player's name had not appeared on a team injury report with a wrist injury. Some writers for the Buffalo News sports department are members of the PFWA.

The PFWA chapter distributed the following statement to the media that it said was from the NFL: "When situations like this arise, it is standard for our office to check into it."

The Bills had no immediate response.

During his season-ending wrap-up news conference Tuesday, coach Sean McDermott responded to a question about why Hughes wasn't on the injury report for a wrist injury by saying, "He was on the injury report. It was not in relation to his wrist. He was on the injury report, I believe at one point for his groin, and another time just overall for veteran rest."

Hughes had three of the Bills' seven sacks of quarterback Deshaun Watson during their 22-19 overtime loss against the Houston Texans in a wild-card playoff game last Saturday.