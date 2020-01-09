Beauts have six players named to NWHL All-Star game

Six Buffalo Beauts hockey players were selected for the 2020 NWHL All-Star game on Thursday.

Forwards Taylor Accursi, Corinne Buie and Brooke Stacy, defenders Marie-Jo Pelletier and Lenka Curmova and goaltender Mariah Fujimagari will compete in the game, with some playing against each other, on Feb. 9 in Boston.

Accursi, Pelletier and Fujimagari will play for Team Dempsey, which is captained by Boston's Jillian Dempsey. Buie, Stacey and Curmova will play for Team Packer, which is captained by Metropolitan's Madison Packer.

The undefeated Boston Pride (17-0) have the most players participating in the game with eight, and the Minnesota Whitecaps have seven. Buffalo and Metropolitan each have six and the Connecticut Whale have five.

The skills competition will take place on Feb. 8.

The All-Star game rosters are:

Team Dempsey

Forwards: McKenna Brand, Boston; Jonna Curtis, Minnesota; Jillian Dempsey, Boston; Lexi Laing, Boston; Nicole Schammel, Minnesota; Allie Thunstrom, Minnesota; Emma Vlasic, Connecticut; Taylor Accursi, Buffalo.

Defenders: Marie-Jo Pelletier, Buffalo; Lexi Bender, Boston; Shannon Doyle, Connecticut; Rebecca Morse, Metropolitan; Jordan Brickner, Connecticut; Kiira Dosdall-Arena, Metropolitan.

Goaltenders: Mariah Fujimagari, Buffalo; Lovisa Selander, Boston.

Team Packer

Forwards: Corinne Buie, Buffalo; Kendall Cornine, Metropolitan; Grace Klienbach, Connecticut; Kate Leary, Metropolitan; Madison Packer, Metropolitan; Mary Parker, Boston; Christina Putigna, Boston; Audra Richards, Minnesota; Brooke Stacey, Buffalo.

Defenders: Sydney Baldwin, Minnesota; Amanda Boulier, Minnesota; Lenka Curmova, Buffalo; Kaleigh Fratkin, Boston; Elena Orlando, Connecticut.

Goaltenders: Amanda Leveille, Minnesota; Sam Walther, Metropolitan.