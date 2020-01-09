BLOMQUIST, Gordon

Blomquist - Gordon D. Gordon D. Blomquist April 7, 1933 - January 3, 2019. Resident of Hamburg, NY, for over 40 years entered into rest on January 3, 2020. Gordon was beloved son of Everett H. Bloomquist and Florence C. Lund and brother to Joyce C. Tatka (Bloomquist); beloved husband and partner of Marion J.(Dutchess) for 62 years; devoted father of Ku;rt D. D. Blomquist and Kristina A. M. DeCurtis (Blomquist), cherished friend to Kristina's husband Robert W. DeCurtis and Ku;rt's partner Mary L. Monahan, and loving grandfather of Nicholas and Amanda DeCurtis. Mr. Blomquist had been an educator for over 33 years as a teacher and as an administrator with over 20 years in the Hamburg School District. He was a proud Korea veteran. Private burial services will be held in Warren, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations-memorials can be made to Churchill Memorial United Method Church, Boston, NY (http://churchillumc.com/), or the SPCA Erie County, NY (https://yourspca.org/) in Gordon's name.