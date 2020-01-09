Auricchio, Ralph

Auricchio - Ralph of West Seneca, NY on January 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline B. Auricchio (nee Benson); dearest father of Michele (Kevin) McAndrews, Lynn Auricchio (Charles Timmons) and Leigh (Kevin) Comerford; loving brother of Michael A. Auricchio and the late Rosemary Rooney; also survived by 8 grandchildren. Friends will be received Friday 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1340 Union Rd. West Seneca, NY 716-674-5776, where a funeral service will be held immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Buffalo or the Reserve Hose Fire Co. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.