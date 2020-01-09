Weber named UB's provost, executive vice president for student affairs

A. Scott Weber – a professor of civil, structural and environmental engineering – has been named provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University at Buffalo, following an international search that was launched in September, the university announced Thursday.

Weber has served as interim provost and executive vice president for academic affairs since Sept. 16, and as vice president for student life since 2017.

"Scott Weber is a consummate university citizen who has brought exceptional energy, ideas and perspectives to every role he has held at UB – from professor and department chair to vice president for student life and interim provost," said UB President Satish K. Tripathi in a statement Thursday.

Weber joined the UB faculty in 1983 and has been named professor of the year twice by the UB student chapter of Tau Beta Pi, the engineering honor society.

His teaching has focused on environmental engineering, with a specialization in process analysis and design for soil and water bioremediation.