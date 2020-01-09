ANDREWS, Beverly Ann (Cronk)

January 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Malcolm; loving mother of Robert (Sandra), Michael (Kerry) and David (Brandy) Andrews; cherished grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of 1; dear sister of Elaine (Jerry) Mattern and the late Pete (late Janice) Cronk. Family will be present on Friday from 4-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Nativity of BMV (Harris Hill) Church, Saturday at 10 AM followed by interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Beverly's name may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com