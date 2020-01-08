WOLANYK, James Lee

WOLANYK - James Lee Age 73, of North Tonawanda, on January 2, 2020. Son of the late Andrew and Rose Wolanyk; beloved brother of Joan Sutczak. Also survived by several nieces nephews and cousins. Friends received by the family on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Brunner Funeral Home, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda from 3-6 PM. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. James was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from I.E. Dupont in Niagara Falls.