Williamsville developer seeks tax break on Niagara Falls apartment house

A Williamsville developer applied to the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency Wednesday for a tax break that would help him convert a house in Niagara Falls into five market-rate apartments.

Kalaiselvi Rajendran of LMR Real Property Holdings LLC bought the house at 644 Park Place from Catholic Charities of Buffalo for $100,000 last year.

The house dates from 1946 and was used as Catholic Charities' office, said Ronald Anderluh, who represented the developer before the NCIDA board.

The $516,000 makeover of the two-story house is eligible for a tax break because it's located in a census tract officially designated as economically depressed.

The NCIDA staff estimated that LMR would save $94,000 through a 10-year property tax abatement and an exemption on sales tax from building materials and furnishings. One part-time job would be created.

The NCIDA board is expected to vote on the project Feb. 12.

Anderluh said the same developer intends to start a similar project at 600 Pine Ave. in the Falls.