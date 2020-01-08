WEINSTEIN, Lois (Miller)

WEINSTEIN - Lois (nee Miller)

January 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Dr. Barry A. Weinstein; loving mother of Pamela (Andrew) Gewurz, Dr. Naomi (Matthew) Congleton, Tamara (Brett) Grosko, and Dr. Alisa F. Weinstein; daughter of the late Albert and Ruth Miller; devoted grandmother of Jacob, Rachel, and Zachary Gewurz, Addison and Austin Congleton, Devin and Lila Grosko. A Funeral Service will be held Friday 11 AM at Congregation Shir Shalom, 4660 Sheridan Dr., Williamsville 14221. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Shiva Friday 1-3:30 PM, Saturday 6-9 PM and Sunday 1-4 PM at Pam and Andy's residence. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.