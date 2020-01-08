Share this article

University District offers free financial literacy classes Saturday

Buffalo residents are invited to "Making Money Moves. Getting Your House in Order," presented by the city's University District Common Council office and other sponsors.

Financial literacy and basic money management classes will be offered at the free event, with topics including budgeting, saving, credit management, investing and senior care. A free hot breakfast and giveaways also will be provided.

The program is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Frederick Law Olmsted School #156, at 319 Suffolk Ave.

The event is hosted by M&T Bank, Key Bank, Erie County Legislator April Baskin and University Common Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt.

For more information and to register, call the University District office at 851-5165.

