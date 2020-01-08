TWENTYFIVE, Yolanda (Manzo)

January 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Twentyfive; dear mother of John (Mary Jo), Patrick and Anthony J. Jr. (Sandra) Twentyfive; dear grandmother of Nicholas (Amanda), Daniel (Kristina), Angela, Christopher, Julia and the late Anthony J. Twentyfive III; also survived by five great-grandchildren; sister of Sophia Aquino, the late Louis and Joseph Manzo, Ann Hare, Mae Piacente and Sue Ross. Friends received at the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home, 1122 E. Lovejoy St., Thursday from 5 - 8 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew Church (corner of Reiman and Crocker St., Sloan, NY 14212) Friday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church.