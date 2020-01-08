STAPLETON, Mary C. (Coogan)

STAPLETON - Mary C. (nee Coogan)

Of North Tonawanda, January 6, 2020.

Beloved wife of 62 years to Edward G. Stapleton; devoted mother of Mary Jo Kerr, Edward J. (Rosanne), Daniel J. (Julie) and David M. (Lisa) Stapleton; grandmother of ten, great-grandmother of one; survived by two sisters and one brother, predeceased by one brother. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Visitation, Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM, in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, where prayers will be offered Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd. at 10 AM. Mary spent her entire career at Mt. St. Mary's Hospital as an RN. Guest registry at www.wattengel.com