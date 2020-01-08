Snow squalls expected throughout WNY on Wednesday

Snow squalls accompanied by high winds are expected across Western New York Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory early Wednesday morning that snow squalls are possible between 8 and 11 a.m. across Erie, Niagara, Wyoming, Allegany, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

The NWS stated that motorists should expect "rapidly changing conditions, including whiteout conditions, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph and a temperature drop."

Forecasters said that while the squalls should be short-lived, lasting less than 30 minutes, hazardous travel conditions can happen, including poor visibility and potentially icy roads.

The NWS issued a snow squall warning for I-86 near Jamestown which is in effect until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A snow squall warning is in effect until 9:30 AM EST for I-86 near Jamestown, NY. pic.twitter.com/rw7hZlGVVW — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 8, 2020

Forecasts call for up to an inch of snow in the Buffalo metro area, but totals from Tuesday night and Wednesday could reach up to 7 inches in southern Erie County in and around Springville.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for southern Erie County as well as Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties due to lake-effect snow.

Accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are possible and high winds of up to 35 mph are expected.

There is an increasing potential for snow squalls to develop Wednesday morning through the early afternoon, in addition to lake effect snow east of both lakes. Snow squalls that form could produce dangerous travel with whiteout conditions, gusty winds, and brief heavy snowfall. pic.twitter.com/iB5FxPozFM — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 8, 2020

Also, the hazardous weather outlook pertaining to this weekend has been updated, which calls for heavy rains; on Tuesday, forecasters were not sure if heavy weekend precipitation was to be rain or snow.

The outlook now forecasts "heavy precipitation" across Western New York, with soaking rains amounting to upward of 1.5 to 2 inches and bringing a potential for flooding. This weather will be accompanied by a sharp frontal zone that will stall near the lower Great Lakes Friday night through Saturday night, the NWS said, with several waves of low pressure combining with "copious amounts of moisture."

Forecasters say that there is a "small chance" that temperatures drop enough late Saturday night to turn the precipitation into a wintry mix, but as of Wednesday morning "the majority of the precipitation is expected to fall as rain."