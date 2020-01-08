SIXT, Dennis J.

SIXT - Dennis J. Of West Seneca, entered into rest on January 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Whipple) Sixt; devoted father of Stacey (Dennis) Ebert; cherished grandfather of Megan and Morgan; loving son of the late John and Joyce Sixt; dear brother of Jack (late Peggy) Sixt, Robert (Elaine) Sixt and Diane (Glenn) Cupples; dearest friend of Bill Held. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., for a gathering in Dennis's Memory on Friday from 3-7 PM. Dennis was a Marine Corp Veteran and a retiree of the NFTA. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc. Online condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com