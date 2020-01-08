RALICKI, Joseph J.

RALICKI - Joseph J. Entered into rest suddenly January 6, 2020. Loving son of June A. (nee Meacham) and the late Roger Ralicki; devoted brother of Camille (John) Rauth; cherished uncle of John, Michael and Andrew Rauth; nephew of Maxine (late John) Roy, Gary (CyCi) Meacham, Norma (Scott) Bumbaugh and the late Darrell Meacham. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 9-11 AM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com