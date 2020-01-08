Pittsburgh firm buys National Traffic Service building

A decade-old Pittsburgh-based freight management company completed its acquisition of National Traffic Service's Amherst building last week – three months after purchasing the much older Western New York company.

Target Freight Management, through Rebel Realty II, paid $792,500 for the property and facility at 151 John James Audubon Parkway, where NTS will maintain its operations as a division of its new owner. The property had been owned by NTS President Mark Preskop, through a limited liability company.

Both NTS – which was founded in 1956 – and TFM – which was founded by Mike Wagner in January 2009 – provide freight auditing, payment services and other support for the transportation industry. TFM, a fast-growing company whose revenues now exceed $1 billion, did not disclose the overall purchase price for the business when it announced the deal in October.

In other recent deals:

• Mowafaq D. Al-Naji, through 317 Wheeler Street Properties, paid $600,000 to buy a wholesale sign company's building at 317 Wheeler St. in the City of Tonawanda. The seller was Peter Gruenthaner of Clarence, through Wheeler Holdings. The two-story building, which sits on 1.8 acres, is occupied by National Wholesale Sign Co., which the Al-Naji family owns.

• Gursharan Singh of Buffalo, through 53Elmwood LLC, paid $450,000 to buy an six-unit apartment building at 53 Elmwood Ave. in Buffalo from Nickel City Properties' Mark P. Gaulin. The 4,332-square-foot, three-story building was constructed in 1900 on 0.09 acres.

• A brightly colored four-unit apartment building in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood was acquired by Vincent LeClerc and Alexis L. David for $402,000. The two-story, 4,002-square-foot building, constructed in 1900 on 0.09 acres, was sold by Mark Soper's Soaps Development of Allentown.

• Sunoco Retail sold a former Sunoco gas station at 1465 Union Road in West Seneca to Julius Aebly Jr.'s Aebly & Associates for $325,000. The 1,991-square-foot building, which sits on 0.62 acres, was built in 1997. Aebly & Associates – an insurance and investments firm, formerly known as the Walsh Group – also bought the home of Affordable Limousine Service at 1471 Union.