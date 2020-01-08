PIESCZYNSKI, Irene F. (Singer)

Of Cheektowaga, NY, January 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Rybarczyk and the late Matthew Piesczynski; dearest mother of Diane (Robert) Hadley, Matthew Piesczynski, Cynthia (James) Ciambor, and the late Kenneth (late Kathleen) Rybarczyk; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister of Richard (Carol) Singer, Carol (John) Hollmer, and the late Rose Marie Piepszny. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666, where Funeral will be held Friday 8:15 AM, and from St. Gabriel's Church at 9 AM. Friends are invited. Irene was a member of the St. Gabriel's Ladies Guild. Online condolences shared at www.klocfuneralhome.com