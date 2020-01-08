CSP football's Cam Barmore, Gerrit Hinsdale share state Player of the Year honors

It takes a total team effort to win a state championship in football.

Clymer/Sherman/Panama proved that again last fall in repeating as New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association Class D champion.

It’s fitting that Wolfpack wide receiver/defensive end Cam Barmore and quarterback Gerrit Hinsdale shared the honor of being selected as Class D co-Players of the Year by the New York State Sportswriters Association. The all-state teams for Classes B, C and D were unveiled shortly after noon Wednesday.

Not surprisingly, Clymer/Sherman/Panama’s dynamic playmaking senior duo were among the honorees for their roles in the success of the fifth-year combined program, which earned the right to celebrate being the best in state for the second straight season at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse after drubbing Section VII champion Moriah, 47-6.

“They’re both incredibly deserving and it’s great that they are able to share recognition,” CSP coach Ty Harper said. “I can’t put into words what they have both meant to the growth of our program. They made each other and everyone else around them better for the past three years. Two of the most special kids I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach and I feel privileged to have worked with them.”

Barmore, a first-team All-Western New York selection, had the height (6 feet, 6 inches), speed and athleticism to dominate at receiver and defensive end for CSP. He set program records for touchdown catches (13), forced fumbles (seven) and tackles for loss (37) in helping the Wolfpack to an 11-1 record. He finished with 844 yards on 43 receptions despite drawing double or triple coverage.

The reigning state champion in the high jump and a standout basketball player, Barmore holds program records for career receptions (114), receiving yards (2,192), receiving TDs (29) and games started (34).

Hinsdale, a repeat third-team All-Western New York selection, made several clutch throws in passing for more touchdowns (28) and fewer interceptions (4) than he did during the Wolfpack’s 13-0 campaign in 2018. The 6-foot, 160-pounder averaged 16.7 yards per completion in passing for 1,888 yards. Last season, he threw 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions for 2,038 yards.

Hinsdale finishes his three years as starter with a 30-4 record, 61 touchdown passes and 5,208 passing yards.

"I am very blessed to be selected for a high honor like this," Hinsdale said. "A lot of credit goes out to Coach Harper and the rest of the coaching staff for making me the player I am today. I am very fortunate to have played with such a great player like Cam and I am very honored to share this award with him."

Barmore and Hinsdale aren’t the only CSP players to be honored as the ’Pack are well-represented on the all-state first team. Others making the list include senior lineman Lucas Rater and juniors Zavon Overton (receiver), John Swabik (all-purpose) and Jordan Svetz (kicker). Junior running back Brendan Ramsey earned second-team honors.

Others earning first-team all-state honors in Class D from the area include junior quarterback Logan Frank of Franklinville/Ellicottville and his senior teammate, lineman Zack Wolfer. Niklas Logel earned second-team honors at defensive line.

Honorable mention honorees from CSP are junior lineman Alex Dunnewold and linebackers Connor Cooper and Zach Chase.

In Class B, first-team All-WNY defensive line selection and Trench Trophy winner Teryon Vernon and linebacker Mekhi Bridgers of the Section VI champion Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences Falcons earned first-team spots. Other locals selected for the first team were Albion offensive lineman Cody Wilson and East Aurora/Holland linebacker Shane MacSwan.

Second-team selections featured Maritime/Health Sciences’ Maurice Vaughn (running back) and Addison Copeland (defensive back) and Newfane’s Jaden Heers (linebacker). Tonawanda running back Jason Frazer, Pioneer defensive lineman Denton Tilly, Cheektowaga linebacker Cameron Chandler and Maryvale defensive back Dominic Brown earned third-team honors.

Dunkirk running back Chris Ortiz and Pioneer counterpart Tra’e Hill made the fourth team, along with Lew-Port linebacker Gino Fontanarosa, Albion linebacker Tyray White and Depew defensive back P.J. Burns. Fifth-team selections include Maritime/Health Sciences running back John Washington, Burgard lineman Sincere Jefferson and Medina defensive back Brian Fry.

In Class C, Southwestern senior running back Tywon Wright and senior linemen Conrad Thomas and Cooper Pannes earned spots on the all-state first team along with Wilson senior defensive lineman Declan Faery and Fredonia linebacker Jake Skinner. Second-team selections included Southwestern sophomore quarterback Aidan Kennedy and linebacker Zishaun Munir, and Portville running back Jayden Lassiter. Junior running back Ryan Jafarijan of Chautauqua Lake earned a spot on the third team.

Headlining the honorable mention picks are Wilson quarterback Bobby Atlas, running back Drew Westmoreland and kicker Thomas Baia; defensive back Aiden Smith of Akron and lineman Drew Wilgren of Southwestern.

In eight-man football, two Maple Grove players earned all-state honors. Lineman Kyle Trim was named to the first team, while receiver/end Ayden Reagle earned an honorable-mention spot.

The Class AA and Class A All-State teams will be announced Jan. 15.