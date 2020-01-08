Patriots' Tom Brady: 'I still have more to prove'

Tom Brady doesn't sound like he's done yet.

Brady described the potential that he would retire as "pretty unlikely" after the New England Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in the AFC playoffs.

He took it a step further with a lengthy Instagram post Wednesday, "In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don't always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove."

Brady, 42, has said he wants to play until he's 45. Whether he remains with the Patriots is a question because his contract runs out after the season.