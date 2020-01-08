Patriots' Tom Brady: 'I still have more to prove'

Tom Brady doesn't sound like he's done yet.
Brady described the potential that he would retire as "pretty unlikely" after the New England Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in the AFC playoffs.
He took it a step further with a lengthy Instagram post Wednesday, "In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don't always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove."
Brady, 42, has said he wants to play until he's 45. Whether he remains with the Patriots is a question because his contract runs out after the season.
View this post on Instagram
I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h/t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we’ve been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won’t show - the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about. In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.
Story topics: bill belichick/ New England Patriots/ tom brady
Share this article