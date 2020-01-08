MERGENHAGEN, Marilyn J. (Gregory)

Of Orchard Park, NY, January 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Don R. Mergenhagen; loving mother of Debra Williams, Cheryl Mergenhagen, Don Jr. (Cathy), Cindi Conti, Eric J., Jon P. (Jenny), Jason (Traci) Mergenhagen and the late Lori Kuczka; also survived by 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one niece and two nephews. The family will receive friends Friday 4-8 PM at St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, 5289 McKinley Pkwy., Hamburg, NY 14075, where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions to the church are gratefully appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS OFFERS & LOOMIS INC., HAMBURG CHAPEL.