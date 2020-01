McGHEE, Bobbie J.

McGHEE - Bobbie J. Of Buffalo, entered into rest January 4, 2020. Relatives and friends may visit the lombardo funeral home, (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem on Friday, from 10 - 11 o'clock. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com