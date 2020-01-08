Man issued tickets for drug possession, traffic infractions

A Chautauqua County man was issued tickets for drug possession and traffic infractions following a traffic stop in the Town of Chautauqua.

Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies said 44-year-old Edwin E. Hannold Jr., of Sherman, was driving with a revoked license when he was stopped and found to be operating an unregistered motor vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle found Hannold in possession of methamphetamine.

The incident occurred at about 2:53 p.m. on Jan. 4, deputies said.

Hannold was issued tickets for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle without an interlock device, driving without insurance, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and driving without a license, according to the Sheriff's Office.

He was released after an appearance in Chautauqua Town Court.