MACHNIAK MACHNIAK - Kelsey Lynn January 5, 2020, unexpectedly, at age 26. Beloved daughter of Kim Marie (nee Machniak) (Charles Vanderbush) Cornelius and Jeffrey (Kathryn) Trawinski; loving sister of Megan Trawinski and Adam Trawinski; dear granddaughter of Pamela (late John Sr.) Machniak; cherished companion of Matthew Keller; also survived by aunts, uncles cousins and many friends. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3 - 8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., where Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kelsey's name to the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens or the SPCA Serving Erie County. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com