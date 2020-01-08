Letter: NFL should fully support Levy’s honorable mission

I would like to applaud News Reporter Tim O’Shei for the outstanding front-page article concerning the current mission of Marv Levy in his retirement years.

Levy wants to influence the NFL to honor the service of the less than 400,000 living World War II veterans this year, the 75th anniversary of the end of the war.

This is both a noble and patriotic gesture to honor these heroic men and women who are in the red zone of life.

I was honored to care for my dad in the last 18 months of his life. He was a proud World War II veteran who spoke little or nothing about his time in service.

When in the hospital in his 90s and alone with only myself, he turned and said “Do you want to talk?“ And then we did, for the first time in our life, talk about World War II and Vietnam. It was one of the most precious moments of my life.

My hope is that the NFL hears the voice of a wise man named Marv and makes this a year of celebrating the lives of The Greatest Generation.

They deserve that much and more.

Jim Schaller

Tonawanda