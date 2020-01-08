Letter: Loudermilk is insulting comparing Trump to Jesus

I want to comment on an impeachment hearings remark made by Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia, in which he compared Trump with Jesus. Others have made similar Trump-Jesus remarks. There is no comparison.

Jesus didn’t make money running gambling houses, which are designed to prey upon vulnerable confused people, then send them out the door broken human beings with little or no money. Jesus didn’t make billions by borrowing money, then not paying creditors back in a string of six bankruptcies (while keeping much of the money), like Trump did.

Jesus didn’t run a “charity,” and for vanity, use $20,000 of its money to commission a six-foot-tall painting of himself, like Trump did. Jesus wasn’t rich like Trump, and didn’t want to be, in fact Jesus said it would be “easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to get into heaven.”

Jesus didn’t advocate overconsumption of the planet’s resources and increasing pollution like Trump does. Jesus preached love. Trump preaches hate.

Comparing Trump to Jesus is blasphemy and an insult to true Christians.

Thomas Childs

North Tonawanda