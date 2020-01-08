LADOWSKI, Frank J. IV

LADOWSKI - Frank J. IV Suddenly, January 4, 2020, age 35. Beloved son of Frank J. III and Floretta "Cookie" (nee Cwiklinski) Ladowski; devoted father of Trent and Aria; loving brother of Alicia (Nicholas) Lewandowski; adored uncle of Harper; cherished grandson of Frank J. II and Geraldine Ladowski and the late Henry and Beatrice Cwiklinski. He will be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. The family will be present Friday from 3-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (2 blocks east of Union Rd.), where a Funeral Service will be celebrated Saturday at 12 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Frankie's memory to the Buffalo City Mission, 100 E. Tupper St., Buffalo, NY 14203.