HEINEMANN - Albert E., Jr. Of Lancaster, formerly of West Seneca, NY. January 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Sharon M. (Calteaux) Heinemann; dearest brother of Carol (Robert) Schott, Susan (Donald) Allen, Janet (Daniel) Nowicki, late George (Jody) and late Richard (Carol) Heinemann; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels, Inc., 4680 Clinton St., (corner of Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666, where a Funeral will be held Friday morning at 11:30AM. Friends are invited. Al was a proud member of the Cazenovia Golf Club for over 50 years. Online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com