HEFERLE - Robert J. Of Eden, NY, January 4, 2020, age 78. Husband of the late JoAnne M. (nee Hotnich); father of John Heferle and his wife Jacque Harris-Heferle; grandfather of Craig (Jessica) Schmittendorf and Cole Heferle; great-grandfather of Elijah Schmittendorf; brother of Richard, Raymond, late Otto (Mary), Rudolf (Carmella), Reinhold, Ady (Judy) and Renald Heferle. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Veteran, Robert served in the 82 Airborne Division of the United States Army. Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday from 4-7 PM at Laing Funeral Home, Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com