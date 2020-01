GROVES, Dale E.

GROVES - Dale E. Entered into rest, January 3, 2020. Husband of Wendy; beloved father of seven; grandfather of 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother of two. Relatives and friends may visit Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-8 PM. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com