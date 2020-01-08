Former captain gets conditional discharge after stealing from fire department

An East Amherst man has been sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski to a three-year conditional discharge, following his Oct. 30 guilty plea to fourth-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

As part of his sentence, 36-year-old Brent Dewitt must perform 100 hours of community service, and is prohibited from handling money on behalf of any organization for the next three years, prosecutors said.

Dewitt admitted that, between Nov. 1, 2018, and April 30, 2019, he stole $23,725 while he was working as a captain for the Swormville Fire Department. Prosecutors said Dewitt made numerous unauthorized transactions with the fire department's credit card and sent the money to his personal PayPal accounts.

Dewitt attempted to cover up his criminal actions by submitting falsified receipts for those transactions, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Dewitt was placed on administrative leave when the theft was initially discovered, and has been removed from his position.