FALT, Dennis T.

FALT - Dennis T. At the young age of 45, January 5, 2020. Beloved son of Paul "Buzz" (Sue) and the late Dorothy Falt; cherished father of Kelsi Martino; loving brother of Bill (Colleen) and Ron Rushman and Paul (Debra) Falt; also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Save the Michaels of the World, P.O. Box 55, Buffalo, NY 14207. Friends may call Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the DANZER, DENGLER & ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 5363 Genesee St., Bowmansville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville. Please share condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com