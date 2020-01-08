ERSING, James F.

ERSING - James F. Of Gasport, passed away on January 4, 2020. Beloved husband of 54 years to Betsey (Kolpien); devoted father of Mark (Rachel) Ersing and Kelli (Kevin) Hardiman; proud grandfather of Marina, Catalena, Mia, Lily, Archer, and Aurelia; and dear brother of Patricia (Leonard) Osucha and Nancy (Thomas) Partyka. Predeceased by his parents, Frank and Doris Ersing, and infant daughter, Tracey Ann. Born in Buffalo on October 7, 1939, Jim loved camping, hiking, fishing and exploring. A long-time employee of National Fuel Gas, he was proud of his service in the Army and the community, always seeking to help family, friends, and strangers in any way that he could. A celebration of life event will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 7145 Fieldcrest Dr, Lockport, on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Visitation from 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM with a memorial service to follow at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, random acts of kindness to others or donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation are greatly appreciated.