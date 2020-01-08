Dr. C. Frederick Kurtz, 83, physician for many years in Gowanda

Feb. 11, 1936 – Dec. 8, 2019

Dr. C. Frederick Kurtz, a physician for many years in Gowanda, died Dec. 8 after a short illness in his home in the Town of Perrsyburg. He was 83.

Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a 1957 graduate of Franklin College and earned his medical degree in 1961 from what is now Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

While in medical school, he was introduced by a friend to Annelore F. Lahvis, an occupational therapist at the Veterans Administration hospital in Cleveland. They were married in 1961 in her parents’ home in Perrysburg.

He served his internship at Lankenau Hospital in Philadelphia and his residency at Hunterdon Medical Center in Flemington, N.J.

Drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War, he served as a physician for troops at Tan Son Nhut Air Base, near Saigon.

Returning from service, Dr. Kurtz was a family physician in North Collins before opening his office at 62 W. Main St. in Gowanda. He was lead staff physician at the Collins and Gowanda correctional facilities before he retired in 2001.

Dr. Kurtz was a staff member at Tri-County Hospital in Gowanda and a board member for 15 years of what was then Blue Shield of Western New York.

As president of the Gowanda Central School Board in 1980, he presented his son, Andrew, with his diploma at high school graduation exercises.

He served as president of the Gowanda Free Library and the Gowanda Kiwanis Club.

A member of Trinity United Church in Gowanda, he sang in the choir.

He was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and cracking puns.

He and his wife traveled the world, visiting Europe, Africa and China.

In addition to his wife and son, survivors include a daughter, Kathryn A.; a brother, Gaylord; and two grandsons.

A memorial service will be held in the spring.