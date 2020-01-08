DONELSON, Deacon John Cleveland

DONELSON - Deacon John Cleveland On January 3, 2020 our Heavenly Father granted peace and eternal rest to our beloved. Husband of Catherine (nee Hayes); father of Sharon Donelson; step-father of Dwight (Emily) Barbee; grandfather of Mishone (Tiffany) Donelson; step-grandfather of Tawanna (Knox) Harris, Ryan Barbee and Raina Barbee; brother of Vergie Coleman and George Donaldson; brother-in-law of William Gray and Gladys Johnson; nephew of Genevieve Davis; godfather of Tiona Hill, Raymond (Patricia) Black and Robert (Clarice) Ryan; godbrother of Shirley Tucker and Mary Turner; also survived by four great-grandchildren, special friends, George Rance, Arthur Henry, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Deacon Donelson will lie in repose Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5-7pm in Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St., where the family will receive friends Saturday, January 11, 2020 11am-12 Noon. The Celebration of Life will be conducted Saturday at 12 Noon. Rev. Edward Jackson Jr., officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc., Buffalo, NY and R.S. Lewis & Sons, Funeral Home, Memphis, TN. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com