CORNS, Andrew G.

CORNS - Andrew G. Of Silver Creek, entered into rest January 4, 2020. Survived by Kristien; son of the late James and Joan; brother of James, Murl, Tammy, Eric, Janet, and Laura; uncle of several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 1-4 PM, where prayers will immediately follow. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com