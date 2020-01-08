COLEMAN, Geraldine (Lewis)

COLEMAN - Geraldine (nee Lewis)

December 31, 2019. Loving mother of Patricia and Yevette Coleman; grandmother of three; great-grandmother of four; also survived by a host of family and friends. Thursday, January 9, 2020 wake 10am, Funeral 11am at Durham Memorial AME Zion Church, 174 E. Eagle St. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. Arrangements by Alan R. Core Funeral home, 1933 Kensington Avenue.