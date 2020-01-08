Buffalo woman injured months ago outside Ontario beach home leaves ECMC

A 52-year-old Buffalo woman found badly injured in September outside her Ontario beach home has been discharged following a monthslong recovery at Erie County Medical Center.

The hospital said Kristin Schoellkopf Borowiak was released last month from its Terrace View Long-Term Care facility, where she underwent physical therapy.

She spent the earlier part of her stay in the trauma intensive care unit.

Detectives from the Niagara Regional Police Service's domestic violence unit continue to investigate the incident, which took place at 5:15 a.m. Sept. 8 near Thunder Bay Road and Wells Avenue in Fort Erie's Ridgeway section.

Police have released few details about what happened. But The Buffalo News has reported emergency responders were called to a Thunder Bay Road beach house owned by Paul J. "Buddy" Borowiak Jr. and his wife, Kristin, who are residents of Buffalo's Parkside neighborhood.

Stephanie Sabourin, a police service spokeswoman, said no charges have been brought, and she provided no update on when police would conclude their investigation.