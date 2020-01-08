Buffalo woman accused of stabbing sister; 5 bloody knives found, police say

Police on Tuesday charged a 19-year-old woman with stabbing her sister at a home in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, according to a police report.

The alleged attack happened in a home on Adams Street, between William and Peckham streets.

The victim suffered stab wounds to her right hand and the left side of her neck and back, according to the report. She was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where she was treated for her injuries and released, police said.

Nijah Bell was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the report.

Officers recovered five kitchen knives with blood on them at the scene, according to the report.