Scattershots (Jan. 8)

Bay Rat Lures to aid Niagara pen projects

Bay Rat Lures has announced that it will sell a new lure designed specifically for spring salmon and trout fishing starting next weekend at the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo. The lure, designed with the help of Joe Yaeger, president of the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association, will benefit three Niagara County salmon and trout pen rearing projects located at Youngstown, Wilson and Olcott. Bay Rat Lures will donate $5 from the sale of each of the Niagara County Pen Project custom lures to the organizations overseeing these projects. Make sure to stop at the Bay Rat Lures booth at the Fishing Expo, held at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls, 101 Old Falls St., Jan. 17-19.

DEC, Great Lakes Consortium offer grants

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation and the Great Lakes Research Consortium recently announced $125,000 in grant money that will be available to help support Great Lakes projects. Eligible projects include invasive species, recreation and tourism opportunities, energy, smart growth, coastal resiliency, persistent toxic substances; sediments, nutrients and pathogens; and how new and emerging technologies and uses can be applied to current and future Great Lakes issues.

Deadline for the small grants program is Jan. 24, 2020. Submission guidelines and applications can be found at www.esf.edu/glrc. Grants up to $25,000 will be announced in March and five projects are expected to receive funding. Work must be completed between April 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021. More details can be found at https://www.esf.edu/glrc/documents/2019glrcgrants.pdf.

Women’s shoot program Saturday at North Forest

Women at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club in Lockport will do a lot of shooting and hooting Saturday. This popular all-woman shooting program gives women ages 12 and up an opportunity to learn safe gun handling and get involved in a shooting sports program. Lessons begin at 1 p.m. followed by shooting on the range for skeet and 5-Stand. Ammunition is provided thanks to a Friends of the NRA grant and, if you need a gun, loaners are available.

Cost is $25 for the day for adults. Junior women, ages 12 to 17 is $20. New shooters are welcome, and the group encourages everyone to bring a friend. Eye and ear protection are mandatory. For more information, contact Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023.

Fly fishers group to meet Jan. 16

The Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International will hold its monthly meeting on Jan. 16 at the American Legion Post 735, Legion Parkway, West Seneca. Enter to the right at the door near the rear of the building. As they do every month, fly tying instruction (bring your own equipment) begins at 6 p.m., followed by a presentation at 7 p.m. This month, Marc Rosten of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper will talk about environmental issues and legislation impacting fishing in our area. Meetings are open to the public.

The club also will man a booth at the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo next weekend in Niagara Falls. They will give seminars and share insight in fly tying. For more information on the club, go to https://www.lake-erie-fff.org.