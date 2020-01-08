BN Outdoor Calendar (Jan. 8, 2020)

Jan. 10 – Ten X Shooting Club youth rifle shooting program for ages 9 through 20. New and first-time shooters should arrive at 6 p.m. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Membership is not required. Cost is $3 per night, but no shooter is turned away. Call Matt Giansante at 622-0705 for more information.

Jan. 11 – Gorgeous Gulls at Artpark State Park with naturalist Tom Kerr from 10 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration is required at 585-457-3228.

Jan. 11-31 – Antlerless deer hunt in the Deer Management Focus Area in Tompkins County. A permit and carcass tags are required. Check out http://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/82382.html.

Jan. 11 – Fly Tying 101 at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, from 10 a.m. to noon. Register with Adam Slavinski at 276-7200 or online at www.orvis.com/buffalo.

Jan. 11 – Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot monthly shoot at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, starting at 1 p.m. Focus will be on skeet and 5-Stand. For more information, contact Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023.

Jan. 11 – Armchair birding at Reinstein Woods Environmental Center, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, starting at 10 a.m. Register by calling 683-5959.

Jan. 12 – Winter Trap League starts at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Shoot every two weeks. 300 bird scratch league, 50 birds per week. Sign up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Tom Ess for more information at 431-9292.

Jan. 12 – 3D Indoor Archery League starts at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Shoot every 2 weeks. Sign up from noon to 3 p.m. Call Tom Ess for more information at 431-9292.

Jan. 12 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. Sign-in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Walk-ons are welcome. For more information, contact John at 725-5822.

Jan. 12 – WNY Environmental Federation meeting at Hoak’s Restaurant, Route 5, Hamburg, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Dan Tone at 655-0975.

Jan. 13 – Final day, South Area Canada goose season.

Jan. 13 – Calvary Sportsman’s Association 28th annual Sportsman’s Night. Calvary Baptist Church, 3515 Galloway Road, Batavia. Call for reservations at 585-344-1898 or 474-1534. Guest speaker is Steve Rockey. Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner at 6 p.m. Free.

Jan. 14 – Second Amendment forEVER meeting at Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson-Cambria Road, Wilson, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Michael Fillicetti, candidate for Niagara County Sheriff.

Jan. 14 – Indoor PPC shooting starts at Allied Sportsmen, every 2nd and 4th Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Shoot the league or walk-on and try it. 60 rounds per match on three different targets for $10. Allied is located at 12846 Clinton Street, Alden. For more information, contact John Floriano at 725-5822.

Jan. 16 – Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting at the American Legion 735, Legion Parkway, West Seneca. Fly tying at 6 p.m. Presentation at 7 p.m. by Marc Rosten of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper on environmental issues and legislation impacting fishing in our area.

Jan. 16 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 17-19 – Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo, held at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls, 101 Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls. Friday hours 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday hours 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 200 seminars. www.niagarafishingexpo.com.

Jan. 18 – Fly Tying 101 at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, from 10 a.m. to noon. Register with Adam Slavinski at 276-7200 or online at www.orvis.com/buffalo.

Jan. 18-19 – Akron Gun Show at the Newstead Fire Hall, 5891 Cummings Road, Akron. Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 85 tables. $5 admission. www.nfgshows.com. Call Bruce at 542-9929 for more information.

Jan. 18-19 – Snowshoeing and cocoa at the Darwin Martin House State Historic Site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

Jan. 19 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League shoot at Erie County Conservation Society in Holland. Sign-in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Walk-ons are welcome. For more information, contact Dan at 860-2519.

Jan. 19 – Genesee Valley Trappers Association Fur Auction held at the clubhouse, Route 32, Honeoye. Fur checking starts at 7 a.m.; sale starts at 10 a.m. Call Tom at 585-229-4759.

Jan. 20 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board meeting at the Wilson Town Hall, 325 Lake St., Wilson, starting at 6 p.m.

Jan. 21 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo, starting at 7 p.m.

Jan. 24 – Ten X Shooting Club youth rifle shooting program for ages 9 through 20. New and first-time shooters should arrive at 6 p.m. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Membership is not required. Cost is $3 per night, but no shooter is turned away. Call Matt Giansante at 622-0705 for more information.

Jan. 25 – Birding at Fort Niagara State Park with naturalist Tom Kerr from 10 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration is required at 585-457-3228.

Jan. 25 – 13th annual WNY International Rabbit Derby (F. Privitere Cup). Awards and after-party will take place at Southtowns Walleye Association, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, contact Rick Giermata at 602-5017.

Jan. 25 – Fly Tying 101 at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, from 10 a.m. to noon. Register with Adam Slavinski at 276-7200 or online at www.orvis.com/buffalo.

Jan. 26 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League shoot at Wood and Brook in Alden. Sign-in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Walk-ons are welcome. For more information, contact Marty at 870-2653.

Jan. 27 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport offices, corner of Beattie and Dysinger Roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

Jan. 29 – Wednesday Winter Walk at Evangola State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Register at 549-1050.

