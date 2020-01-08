Buffalo makes Lonely Planet's 'Best in Travel 2020 Best Value' list

The secret's out: The rest of the world is recognizing Buffalo as a travel destination.

The Queen City was listed as No. 4 in the Lonely Planet's list of "Best in Travel 2020 Best Value," below Madhya Pradesh, India (No. 3); Budapest, Hungary (No. 2); and East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia (No. 1).

Part of the reasons Western New York was highlighted: "a fast-growing hotel and restaurant scene," which News food critic Andrew Galarneau has been religiously documenting.

This isn't the first time Buffalo has been recognized. In 2018, the Sunday Times of London wrote about "America's Coolest Summer City," and the New York Times included Buffalo in its 36 Hours series and annual list of 52 Places To Go.

While the Albright-Knox Art Gallery is closed for a two-year expansion, there's still a lot to love in Buffalo, according to Lonely Planet's guide. Here's a closer look at some of the places the travel guide publisher lists as top attractions.

Built between 1926 and 1931, Graycliff was home to the Martin family until the Martins died in 1951. Now it's owned by the Graycliff Conservancy, which is raising money for a $5 million floor-to-ceiling glass facade visitor center. Click here to take a photographic tour of the lakefront estate designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

"There are few finer examples of Art Deco architecture in the world than this sandstone sentry, an astonishing piece of 20th century design filled with the pride and promise of a city on the rise," wrote former News art critic Colin Dabkowski.

What's more: This building is just as cool on the inside as the outside. Click here to read about cool things to know about the building, which is also home to a free observation deck. And take a closer look at the building, which made an appearance in the 2017 film "Marshall."

The Darwin Martin House in Buffalo, which was featured in our list of 100 things every Western New Yorker should do at least once, was designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright and completed in 1905 for Darwin Martin and his family.

The estate is a National Historic Landmark and receives visitors from around the world. In 2016, CNN featured the Martin House in its "16 things to see" list. Click here to see what it's like to tour the building.

Buffalo isn't short of historic landmarks worth visiting. This building is where President Theodore Roosevelt was inaugurated following the assassination of William McKinley in 1901.

"In such an atmosphere, you can imagine you hear voices from the past," wrote Mary Kunz Goldman when she visited the site in 2015.

• • •

Buffalo natives, what other places should visitors to Buffalo go and why? Add your thoughts in the comment section.