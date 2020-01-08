Bills lose defensive line coach Bill Teerlinck to Virginia Tech

Bill Teerlinck, the Buffalo Bills' defensive line coach the past two seasons, has resigned from the staff to accept the same role with Virginia Tech's football team, the school announced Wednesday.

Teerlinck informed Bills coach Sean McDermott of his intentions on Sunday, a day after Buffalo's wild-card playoff loss against the Houston Texans, according to NFL sources.

McDermott didn't share the news during his season wrap-up news conference Tuesday, apparently to give Virginia Tech the chance to make the announcement Wednesday. There was no immediate word on the Bills' choice to replace Teerlinck, who played a key role in the development of rookie tackle Ed Oliver after the team made the former University of Houston standout the ninth overall pick of the draft.

Teerlinck, who joined the Bills as an assistant defensive line coach soon after McDermott became their head coach in 2017, got his start in coaching working with Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente when they were assistants at Illinois State. Teerlinck was Illinois State's defensive line coach and assisted with special teams.

“I believe Bill is one of the best in the business in terms of coaching the defensive line,” Fuente said in a press release distributed by Virginia Tech. “He’s worked his way up the coaching ranks and has learned from some of the NFL’s most respected defensive coaches. Obviously, Bill and I have history working together and the timing was finally right for him to get back into the college game. He will be another solid addition to our staff and I’m excited for him to join us at Virginia Tech.”

Teerlinck, the son of longtime NFL defensive line coach John Teerlinck, was a defensive assistant with the Indianapolis Colts from 2007 to 2011. The younger Teerlinck then became a defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator at Nevada from 2012 to 2016.