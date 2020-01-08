BREEDEN, Cynthia A.

BREEDEN - Cynthia A. Of Sanborn, NY, January 4, 2020. Wife of Lenny Breeden; mother of Lenny (Billie) Breeden Jr., Jeremy L.D. (Krysta) Breeden and Joy (Matthew) Baron; grandmother of David, Joshua, Mackenna, Rowan, Cooper and Charlie Jean, sister of Sean (Rose) Brueckman and Pamela (Emily Moser) Brueckman; special sister-in-law of Sandra (late James) Breeden; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Her family will be present on Saturday from 11-1:00 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, Sanborn, NY, followed by Funeral Services at 1:00 PM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in her name to Niagara Hospice or to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com, for guest register.