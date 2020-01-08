BARRETT, Margaret C.

BARRETT - Margaret C. Age 95, of Potomac Falls, VA died peacefully on December 29, 2019. Born on June 11, 1924 in Leeds, England. She and her family imigrated to the United States in 1926. She married the late Charles A. Barrett in 1947. Margaret was a longtime resident of Grand Island, NY where she taught Sunday School and was active with the Golden Age Center and Home Bureau craft groups. She is survived by her daughter, Alicia Eileen Barrett Staley, and her son-in-law William J. Staley Jr., as well as her nieces Lisa Keller, Heidi Keller and nephew Chris (Karen) Keller. There will be a Prayer Service at Sunrise Mausoleum Chapel, in Elmlawn Cemetery, Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1 PM. Everyone is welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospitals for Children. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com